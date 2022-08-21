Catgirl (CATGIRL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $17.72 Million

Catgirl (CATGIRL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Catgirl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Catgirl has a total market cap of $17.72 million and $467,133.00 worth of Catgirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Catgirl has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00766428 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Catgirl
Catgirl’s official Twitter account is @catgirlcoin.
