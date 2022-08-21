CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CBFV. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered CB Financial Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $113.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.62.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.