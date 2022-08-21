Channels Trading Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (CAN)

Channels (CAN) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Channels coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Channels has a total market capitalization of $87,283.69 and $33,595.00 worth of Channels was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Channels has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Channels alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,399.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003751 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00127526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00096059 BTC.

Channels Coin Profile

CAN is a coin. Channels’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,491,264 coins. Channels’ official Twitter account is @canya_io.

Channels Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Channels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Channels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Channels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Channels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Channels and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.