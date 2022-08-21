Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Chevron by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,933 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,184,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,038,000 after buying an additional 29,316 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Chevron by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 133,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,680,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $157.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $93.21 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.33.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,070 shares of company stock valued at $34,022,033 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

