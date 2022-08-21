Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,933 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,184,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,038,000 after buying an additional 29,316 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 133,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,680,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.69. 6,834,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,558,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $93.21 and a one year high of $182.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $8,685,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,070 shares of company stock worth $34,022,033. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

