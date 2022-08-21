China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.38 Per Share

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.3836 per share on Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Shares of CGHLY opened at $36.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.12. China Gas has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $78.14.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of China Gas from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

