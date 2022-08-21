China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

CPHI opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. China Pharma has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.79.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.