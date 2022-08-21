Christopher Ellis Sells 2,175 Shares of Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Stock

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) COO Christopher Ellis sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $10,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christopher Ellis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 28th, Christopher Ellis sold 5 shares of Vaccitech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30.00.

NASDAQ VACC opened at $4.55 on Friday. Vaccitech plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $169.31 million, a P/E ratio of -151.62 and a beta of -0.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaccitech stock. Johns Hopkins University bought a new stake in Vaccitech plc ( NASDAQ:VACC Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Vaccitech comprises about 0.1% of Johns Hopkins University’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Johns Hopkins University owned 0.31% of Vaccitech at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VACC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vaccitech from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Vaccitech from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

