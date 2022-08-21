Christopher Ellis Sells 2,175 Shares of Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Stock

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) COO Christopher Ellis sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $10,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Christopher Ellis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 28th, Christopher Ellis sold 5 shares of Vaccitech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30.00.
Vaccitech Price Performance
NASDAQ VACC opened at $4.55 on Friday. Vaccitech plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $169.31 million, a P/E ratio of -151.62 and a beta of -0.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on VACC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vaccitech from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Vaccitech from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
About Vaccitech
Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
