Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.28.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. Loop Capital cut their target price on Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ciena to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE:CIEN opened at $55.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Ciena has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.75. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,852 shares of company stock worth $1,622,532 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $108,564,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,823 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,222,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,085,000 after purchasing an additional 706,610 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 47.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,597,000 after purchasing an additional 700,258 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $29,626,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More

