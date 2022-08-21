Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $440.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cintas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,364,000 after buying an additional 893,231 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,382,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Cintas by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,667,000 after buying an additional 603,924 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Cintas by 20,037.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,903,000 after buying an additional 296,155 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $436.52 on Friday. Cintas has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.