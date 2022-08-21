Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,260,617 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,394 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $126,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.70. The company had a trading volume of 23,130,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,723,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

