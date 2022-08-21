City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Shares Purchased by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,633 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of City Office REIT worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Price Performance

City Office REIT stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.52. 564,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $520.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $21.70.

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

See Also

