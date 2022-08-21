Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.47 million, a PE ratio of -47.33 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 435,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 65,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

