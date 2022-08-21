Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Coffee from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

JVA opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16. Coffee has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Coffee ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coffee by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coffee by 186.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Coffee by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. 24.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

