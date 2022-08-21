CoinEx Token (CET) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $466,092.00

CoinEx Token (CET) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $26.45 million and approximately $466,092.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004635 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,583.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003805 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00128762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00032896 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00101919 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CET is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

