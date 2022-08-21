Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comcast Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,341,593,000 after buying an additional 375,326 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.68 on Friday. Comcast has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $170.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

