Comparing Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) and Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) and Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Great Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosperity Bancshares 43.50% 7.85% 1.35% Great Southern Bancorp 30.22% 11.94% 1.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Great Southern Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosperity Bancshares $1.19 billion 5.97 $519.30 million $5.50 13.98 Great Southern Bancorp $236.99 million 3.26 $74.63 million $5.37 11.68

Dividends

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Great Southern Bancorp. Great Southern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prosperity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Great Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Southern Bancorp pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend for 24 consecutive years and Great Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Prosperity Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Prosperity Bancshares and Great Southern Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosperity Bancshares 1 2 1 0 2.00 Great Southern Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $77.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.44%. Great Southern Bancorp has a consensus target price of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.46%. Given Great Southern Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Great Southern Bancorp is more favorable than Prosperity Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.3% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats Great Southern Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery. In addition, it provides internet banking, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage services, and treasury management, as well as debit and credit cards. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 273 full-service banking locations comprising 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 63 in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area, including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area, including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area doing business as LegacyTexas Bank. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans, as well as secured consumer loans, including automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, loans secured by savings deposits. It also provides insurance and merchant banking services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 93 retail banking centers and approximately 200 automated teller machines in Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, Nebraska, and Arkansas; and six commercial and one mortgage loan production offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Omaha, Nebraska, Phoenix and Tulsa, Oklahoma, Springfield, and Missouri. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

