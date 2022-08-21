Comparing Reservoir Media (RSVR) & Its Rivals

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Reservoir Media to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reservoir Media and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reservoir Media $107.84 million $13.08 million 25.16 Reservoir Media Competitors $953.76 million -$70.76 million 0.37

Reservoir Media’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Reservoir Media. Reservoir Media is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

39.5% of Reservoir Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Reservoir Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Reservoir Media and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reservoir Media 14.48% 2.88% 1.52% Reservoir Media Competitors 1,120.98% -3.40% 100.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Reservoir Media and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reservoir Media 0 0 2 0 3.00 Reservoir Media Competitors 14 146 325 4 2.65

Reservoir Media presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.68%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 46.15%. Given Reservoir Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Reservoir Media has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reservoir Media’s competitors have a beta of -0.14, meaning that their average share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Reservoir Media beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Reservoir Media, Inc. operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Reservoir Media, Inc. is a subsidiary of Reservoir Holdings, Inc.

