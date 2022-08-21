Comparing UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) & ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT)

ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT – Get Rating) and UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of UTStarcom shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.5% of ALR Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of UTStarcom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ALR Technologies has a beta of 4.28, suggesting that its share price is 328% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTStarcom has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALR Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A UTStarcom 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ALR Technologies and UTStarcom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ALR Technologies and UTStarcom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALR Technologies $10,000.00 3,201.43 -$8.44 million N/A N/A UTStarcom $15.92 million 2.24 -$5.83 million N/A N/A

UTStarcom has higher revenue and earnings than ALR Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares ALR Technologies and UTStarcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALR Technologies -85,668.38% N/A -4,825.80% UTStarcom N/A N/A N/A

Summary

UTStarcom beats ALR Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALR Technologies

ALR Technologies Inc., a data management company, develops diabetes care solutions for human and animal health in the United States. It provides Diabetes Management System, a comprehensive approach to diabetes care consisting of data collection, predictive A1C, insulin dosage adjustment suggestions, performance tracking, remote monitoring, and diabetes test supplies. The company also offers Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM), a medical device that is worn on the body of a diabetic subject for blood sugar readings; and GluCurve Pet CGM to address an unmet need in diabetes care for felines and canines used by veterinarians in animal health, as well as Prediabetes System, which provides patients with educational videos and supplemental content formatted for mobile devices and a private online community to discuss disease management. Its primary business markets are health care providers, the providers of health insurance, and the providers of disease and case management services, including the home care industry. The company was formerly known as Mo Betta Corp. and changed its name to ALR Technologies Inc. in December 1998. ALR Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products. It serves telecommunications and cable service providers. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

