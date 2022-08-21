Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $50.74 on Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $366.12 million and $86.64 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can now be bought for approximately $50.74 or 0.00236944 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,215,585 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.