ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,940 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,631,930,000 after purchasing an additional 766,425 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,507,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $650,783,000 after purchasing an additional 313,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,712,729 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $571,273,000 after purchasing an additional 622,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $105.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Societe Generale lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.84.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

