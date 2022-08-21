Contrasting QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ) & Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ – Get Rating) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares QF Liquidation and Holley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A Holley 1.29% 16.95% 4.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of QF Liquidation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Holley $692.85 million 1.09 -$27.14 million $0.06 106.00

This table compares QF Liquidation and Holley’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

QF Liquidation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Holley.

Volatility & Risk

QF Liquidation has a beta of 8.41, meaning that its stock price is 741% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holley has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for QF Liquidation and Holley, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QF Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A Holley 0 2 5 0 2.71

Holley has a consensus price target of $10.11, suggesting a potential upside of 58.98%. Given Holley’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Holley is more favorable than QF Liquidation.

Summary

Holley beats QF Liquidation on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QF Liquidation

QF Liquidation, Inc. develops, produces, and sells compressed natural gas fuel storage tanks and packaged fuel storage systems for heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; and passenger vehicles in the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Taiwan. Its products include high pressure gaseous fuel tanks, packaged fuel system modules, gaseous fuel electronic vehicle control systems and software, hybrid control and motor control software systems, inverters and motors, and engines/generators and fuel cell power. The company also designs, develops, engineers, and validates fuel storage systems for natural gas vehicle applications ranging from passenger vehicles to heavy duty trucks; and integrates electric motors, inverters, generators, and electronic vehicle control components into hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles. In addition, it provides component, subsystem, and system testing and validation services; certification and compliance; and production engineering and manufacturing process development services. Further, the company offers vehicle level assembly services; technical training services; and service procedures, diagnostics, tools, and repair/maintenance programs for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its customers include OEMs, aftermarket and OEM truck integrators, fleets, material science companies, and other governmental entities and agencies. The company, formerly known as Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc., was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

About Holley

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, firesuits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online channel. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

