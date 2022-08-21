ConvaTec Group Plc Declares Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0549 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNVVY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ConvaTec Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 225 ($2.72) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 285 ($3.44) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

