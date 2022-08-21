Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Holdings Lowered by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,856,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 159,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Corning were worth $363,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 307,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Corning by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 492,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,676,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,451. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

