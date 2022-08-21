Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Corning by 20,111.2% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 234,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 233,692 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Corning by 6.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 307,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at $381,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Corning by 6.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Down 1.8 %

Corning stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.19. 3,676,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,252,451. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

