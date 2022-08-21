Corra.Finance (CORA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,830.00

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Corra.Finance has a market cap of $569,988.86 and $4,830.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002160 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00769697 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Corra.Finance Coin Profile
Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en.
Corra.Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Corra.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Corra.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.