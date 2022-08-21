Corra.Finance (CORA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,830.00

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Corra.Finance has a market cap of $569,988.86 and $4,830.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00769697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en.

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Corra.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Corra.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

