Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives $25.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

COUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Activity at Coursera

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,420,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,917,139.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $657,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,420,398 shares in the company, valued at $121,917,139.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 4,166 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,610,186 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coursera Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. Coursera has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). Coursera had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

