Cowen Cuts Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $128.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $142.00 to $128.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Ralph Lauren from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.92.

RL stock opened at $98.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $86.54 and a twelve month high of $135.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.89 and its 200-day moving average is $105.23.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 39.63%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

