Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €19.40 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €19.40 ($19.80) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.33) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, August 11th. DZ Bank set a €5.80 ($5.92) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.40 ($9.59) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.40 ($5.51) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €5.74 ($5.86) on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a one year high of €27.01 ($27.56). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.38.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

