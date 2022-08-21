Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Position Trimmed by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC decreased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Price Performance

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $180.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.85. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $153.70 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle International

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

