CryptEx Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (CRX)

CryptEx (CRX) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.54 or 0.00016612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptEx has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. CryptEx has a market cap of $301,133.21 and $20.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,310.96 or 0.99928864 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00049226 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00027660 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000048 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001292 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker.

CryptEx Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

