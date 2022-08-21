Cutler Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. MetLife comprises approximately 4.1% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $11,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,368,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,461,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,846,000 after buying an additional 1,530,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,531,000 after buying an additional 1,258,042 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in MetLife by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,290,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,668,000 after buying an additional 898,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MetLife by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,816,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,987,000 after buying an additional 858,096 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MET. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.91.

Shares of MET traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,154,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average of $66.02. The company has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

