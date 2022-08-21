Cutler Capital Management LLC Sells 145,083 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Cutler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145,083 shares during the quarter. LXP Industrial Trust makes up 2.0% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LXP. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price objective on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

LXP stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 977,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,961. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard Frary bought 10,000 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 143,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arun Gupta purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $99,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,491.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Frary purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,360 shares of company stock worth $229,162 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.