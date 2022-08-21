CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
CytRx Stock Performance
Shares of CytRx stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. CytRx has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.10.
CytRx Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CytRx (CYTR)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.