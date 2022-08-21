Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 945,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Danaher worth $277,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 48.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Shares of DHR traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $292.44. 1,603,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,192. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $212.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.19. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

