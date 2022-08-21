DAOventures 24-Hour Volume Reaches $355.00 (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $160,831.94 and $355.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00009265 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000810 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao.

Buying and Selling DAOventures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

