Dean Investment Associates LLC Grows Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 36.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Shares of NFG opened at $73.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $75.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.16 and its 200-day moving average is $67.93.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 35.32%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

