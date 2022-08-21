Dean Investment Associates LLC Grows Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,802,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

NewMarket stock opened at $301.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.02. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $285.60 and a 52 week high of $378.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.82%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

