Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 246.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,446,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,695,000 after buying an additional 2,451,779 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,875,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,936,000 after purchasing an additional 971,962 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,703,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,867,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,642,000 after purchasing an additional 720,291 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $35.40 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.03.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

