Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 24,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $171.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $144.18 and a one year high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.66.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.26%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

