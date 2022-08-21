Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUM opened at $499.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $473.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $502.57.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

