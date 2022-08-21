Dean Investment Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $403.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.04. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $438.63.

Insider Activity

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULTA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $475.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.05.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.