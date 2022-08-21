Dean Investment Associates LLC Purchases 604 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.2% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,627,000 after buying an additional 828,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,183,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,553,000 after purchasing an additional 744,912 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,719,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,480,000 after purchasing an additional 661,125 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $20,787,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,109,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $393,159,000 after purchasing an additional 375,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $38.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.39. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $50.09.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 25.28%.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

