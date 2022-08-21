Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 259 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,329,463,000 after purchasing an additional 211,460 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $211.36 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.97. The stock has a market cap of $135.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.32.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

