Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,098,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 533,100 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $755,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.25. 9,874,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,984,781. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

