Delta Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $22.98 Million (DELTA)

Delta (DELTA) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Delta has a total market capitalization of $22.98 million and approximately $37,598.00 worth of Delta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delta coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Delta has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,481.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003790 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00128399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032849 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00094053 BTC.

Delta Profile

Delta is a coin. Delta’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,017,078 coins. Delta’s official Twitter account is @DeltaChain.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

