DeRace (DERC) Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges

DeRace (DERC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, DeRace has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. DeRace has a market cap of $20.26 million and $143,593.00 worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeRace coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001437 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00771179 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DeRace Profile
DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,820,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DeRace
Receive News & Updates for DeRace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeRace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.