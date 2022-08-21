Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.45. 4,569,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,190,790. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.85. The firm has a market cap of $161.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

