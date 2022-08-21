Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,031 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 77.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $3,599,860.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,793,476.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $3,599,860.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,793,476.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Best Buy Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

BBY stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,105. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.78. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

