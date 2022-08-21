Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $1.70 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,406 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

DIS stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,702,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,521,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $219.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

